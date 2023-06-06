Government, Meloni: “Enough with Italy spaghetti and mandolin”

The government has decided to intervene on the Pnrrbut in addition to modifying i projects and try to sign a new agreement with Europe to be able to spend i fundsthe majority is preparing to launch a law decree to limit the powers of the Court of Auditors. The premier Melons however he does not accept this version of the provision that will be in the Chamber today. To those who accuse his government of “authoritarian drift“, as ex-premier Romano, among others, had done a few days ago ProdiGiorgia Meloni ensures that that cry of alarm it makes no sense to exist. “The left – Meloni tells Quarta Repubblica – is very much in difficulty. Not only does it say that there is an authoritarian drift if on the Court of Auditors extend government regulations Dragons. I quietly observe that we are doing what the previous government did. The problem is that there is an authoritarian drift if someone who comes from the right and not from the left hadn’t the same rights which they have. This is a problem. They say that there is an authoritarian drift on the Court of Auditors which continues to carry out checks, it does the semi-annual report and no one put a gag“.

In the interview, the premier also reveals an anecdote that concerns her family meetings with other heads of state: “I remember – Meloni continues to the Fourth Republic – that in Sharm el-Sheikh, meeting the president of the European council Charles Michel I asked him: are you not surprised that I am not green and that he doesn’t have the antennas? Clearly the impression I had was that we were children to some extent of the story they had read and that instead finding a normal and serious person they stayed affected“. In any case, Meloni assures that he is not the type to be intimidated in front of the leaders of other nations: “If I make an agreement, I say one thing and I do it: I am not Italy spaghetti and mandolinor who says yes and smiles in pictures and then gets screwed all over or tries to screw you over. I want an Italy that walk head to head in history and I believe that with this ability to forge relationships, results can be achieved”.

