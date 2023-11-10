From the premiership to the reforms: Giorgia Meloni’s notes

The G7 will be held “from 13 to 15 June 2024 in Puglia in the Itria valley in Borgo Egnazia”. This was announced by Prime Minister Meloni who returned to social media with “Giorgia’s notes”, the format launched at the beginning of the legislature which – through Instagram – aims to bring citizens closer to politics, directly and without filters.

THE VIDEO WITH THE WORDS OF GIORGIA MELONI







Read also/ Meloni: “120% deduction of labor costs expected for those who hire on a temporary basis…



War in the Middle East, Meloni: “We work to avoid the spread of the crisis”

In addition to the G7, the prime minister also spoke on war in the Middle East. “We work to avoid the spread of the crisis” in the Middle East “which would have unthinkable consequences”. And then there is “the Italian commitment on the humanitarian front, with two air missions that brought 16 tons of aid to Egypt: field material and medical material”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in a video on social media, assuring that “Italy is always there on the humanitarian front when it is needed”. In particular, he explained, “we have prepared a ship, the Vulcano ship, with an on-board hospital which has both diagnostic and surgical capabilities. The Vulcano ship left in recent days and in parallel with the Ministry of Defense we have prepared a field hospital, with a superior capacity, which can be used in a location that will have to be identified in the next few days, always in agreement with the Arab countries”.

Meloni: “Employment records in the labor market, I’m proud”

Another key theme is work. “It’s one of the things that make me most proud, in these 12 months the labor market has recorded a series of employment records: the highest number of employed people ever, the highest number of female employees ever, the highest number of permanent workers ever, highest employment rate ever which in September reached 61.7%, in one year the number of people employed increased by 512 thousand units and of these 443 thousand are stable employed. These are important data”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in her social media column “Giorgia’s Notes”. “The unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest level in the last 14 years. There is still a lot to do to reduce the distance with other European countries, we are not people used to resting on our laurels. But these are encouraging data, which strengthen the our belief that we are restoring credibility to this nation which is also needed by those who produce, to be able to work with serenity” concluded the prime minister.

Premiership, Meloni: “We will ask the citizens if they want to decide”

Among the points touched upon was also the reform of the premiership. “Do you want to count and decide or watch while the parties decide for you? It’s the question we will ask when and if necessary. We have done what we had to. Now it’s up to Parliament and the Italians.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, regarding the possible referendum on the reform of the premiership. In the video Meloni shows the room in Palazzo Chigi with photos of previous prime ministers. “How many of these Prime Ministers and how many of the governments they presided over – he asks – were actually chosen by the citizens? How many of them would have been Prime Minister if the citizens had chosen who would govern them? We will never know. What we know for sure is that many governments have passed over the heads of Italians, they were the result of palace games, and when you answer to the palace and not to the citizens, it is the consensus of the palace that interests you, more than that of the citizens. we saw the results.” “In 75 years – he concludes – many things have changed. The only thing that has ever changed is the basis of the system, the constitution and that’s where we had the courage to intervene. Because I’m not interested in lasting five years if everything will return after us the same, if we did not take advantage of the stability of this government to leave Italy with a reform which, whatever happens, will allow Italians to directly choose who governs them, and whoever governs them will have five years to implement his program”.

Premierato, Meloni: “We work for the 2|3, otherwise it’s up to the Italians”

The one for the premiership “is a reform written after listening to political forces, associations, citizens. We make it available to Parliament where we intend to work to have the widest possible consensus to reach 2/3. But if it is not reached” such majority “it will be the citizens who will confirm this revolution or not” to make democracy “mature”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it in a video, adding that Italians will vote “in conscience and not out of political calculation” because the reform “is useful to everyone, not to those who govern”.

Maneuver, Meloni: “Serious, realistic and doesn’t throw resources out the window”

“The maneuver is serious, realistic and does not throw resources out the window.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in an episode of ‘Giorgia’s Notes’.

Subscribe to the newsletter

