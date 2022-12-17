Meloni must play a true leading role, and not just because she is the first female premier in history. The analysis

The first to admit the important success achieved by the premier Giorgia Meloni at his first European Council yesterday, he was the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiwho now seems to be much more in tune with her than with her own secretary Matthew Salvini. The fact that one usually always rather sparing in complimenting oneself and with others and certainly not exactly inclined to optimism, means that effectively the Italian premiere must have marked the European Council just closed. The Economy Minister acknowledged that she had “unblocked a very complicated situation, overcoming the difficulties posed by some countries”.

And indeed Giorgia Melonithanks to his position as president of the ECR (to which the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fittoalso following the premier in Brussels), after a meeting with the Polish and Czech leaders, respectively Mateusz Morawiecki And Petr Fiala both belonging to the group of conservatives in the European Parliament, an agreement was reached on two very decisive issues.

After the interview with the premier, in fact, the Poland has removed its veto on the “global minimum tax”, the minimum taxation of 15% to which multinationals may be subjected in the territory of the Union. The package also included €18 billion in aid to Ukraine, and a decisive role in persuading Morawiecki Meloni really had it, as she confirmed Dense. Not to mention that the Italian premier would also have managed to lead to milder advice (a far from simple undertaking) the rude Orban on the question of the veto 8 that was later removed from the new aid package for Ukraine.

On the other hand, the fact that the first institutional trip of the premiera few days after the trust, had been to go to the European capital, he wanted to plastically demonstrate that, beyond a few easy jokes from the electoral campaign, Giorgia Meloni knows well that in Europe it can currently play a decisive role, in trying to change an institution, even more so today, after the scandal of the so-called Qatargate, which appears, perhaps never more than now, to have fallen into a profound crisis of identity, of values, of ideas, but above all of leadership.

Coincidentally in Frankfurt on the same day as the European Council, another woman, the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde announced a further monetary tightening and a continuation of the inflation containment policy, which, touching the cost of money and the stock purchase policy state, certainly can only come back to haunt heavily indebted countries, just like ours. It is no coincidence that the differential with the german bund of our ten-year bond, shot up again well above 200 basis points, immediately after Lagarde’s announcement. Just coincidence, but what is certain is that when he was at the helm of the government Dragons (her predecessor at the helm of the Central Bank) Lagarde had certainly seemed more tight-lipped.

But the premier does not seem to have these concerns (even if the load of the debt will inevitably have repercussions on the government’s future economic policies) and leaves the burden of the piquant response to his trusted advisers, in this case the defense minister Guido Crosetto. His goal now seems clear and it was also seen on the occasion of G20 in Baliand that is to ensure that his government and his premiership can have an impact not only on the national level, but also and above all on the international one.

She is risking everything and cannot and does not want to risk appearing as a helper, she must play a true leading role, and not just because she is the first female prime minister in history. And the moment is certainly propitious, considering how after the conclusion of the long premiership of Angela Merkel (curiously another woman) Europe is struggling to find a worthy replacement.

