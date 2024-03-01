The atmosphere is confidential, 'dear Giorgia', 'dear Joe'. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met American President Joe Biden at the White House. Meloni was welcomed into the Oval Office as rotating president of the G7 seven months after the first face-to-face meeting between the two in July 2023. “I'm happy to be here. I can't wait to see you in Puglia, we're waiting for you”, said the Prime Minister 'inviting' the US leader to the meeting of the Majors scheduled in Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia, from 13 to 15 June.

Biden, a moment earlier, had wanted to thank 'Giorgia' for Italy's commitment in Ukraine and had said he was happy for the new meeting with the Prime Minister. In the face-to-face meeting, the two leaders spoke about the G7 but above all about the Middle East, Africa, migrants, Ukraine, artificial intelligence and how to give a “booster” to bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The crisis in the Middle East is our concern, we must coordinate actions to avoid escalation, and we fully support the US mediation effort,” Meloni said, urging Biden: “We need to agree on our action to avoid an escalation”.

For the Prime Minister, the humanitarian issue “is a priority” for Italy, which is “focused on contributing with its efforts” to a solution. While to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, Italy works to “guarantee the two-state perspective, the only long-term solution”.

But Meloni also insisted on Italy's commitment to Africa, explaining to his interlocutor that “the next G7 will pay special attention to Africa. We have been discussing it for some time, Africa is not a poor continent, it has incredible human riches and materials” but there is “a predatory approach. We want to change this approach”.

For this reason, Meloni launched a proposal to Biden: we want to “solve the migrant crisis” and “fight human trafficking”, for this reason “I am here to propose a global alliance against human trafficking”. After the face-to-face meeting, Meloni and Biden held a bilateral meeting between delegations from the two countries. Among the participants, on the American side, was also Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After signing the guest book (“another meeting to strengthen our solid friendship”) and saying goodbye to Biden, Meloni left the White House (without a press point) to leave for Toronto where on Saturday 2 March again as president of the G7 he plans to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.