Italy-USA, Meloni and Biden have a common purpose on global challenges. With a small slowdown on Ukraine

“Shared approaches to the most pressing global challenges”. This is the summary of the bilateral meeting lasting over an hour that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had as part of the missions to present the priorities of the Italian Presidency of the G7 for 2024, with the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, who, as Corriere della Sera explains, welcomed Meloni with a “Georgia on my mind“.

“The meeting allowed us to take stock of theexceptional state of bilateral relations between the two nations, in the wake of the Joint Declaration of last July – we read in a joint note released at the end of the meeting. the discussion highlighted shared approaches to the most pressing global challenges.”

How much “to Russian aggression in Ukraine, the common defense of the rules-based international order was reaffirmed“. According to Repubblica, however, precisely on Ukraine Meloni was forced to slow down a bit: “The administration is pressing hard on the Italian Presidency of the G7 to find an agreement and unfreeze the three hundred billion dollars of Russian sovereign funds deposited in Western banks . He intends to use them to finance Ukraine, despite the resistance of France and Germany, which is the same as the ECB and the European Commission. He asks Rome to force its hand with its continental partners.”

But, Repubblica explains, it is on this issue that the Prime Minister – explain Palazzo Chigi sources – must put a stop to promises, a limit to harmony: I will do everything to convince my European colleaguesis the sense of commitment, but I cannot break the Union front.”

The note continues: “Similar unity of views was recorded on the crisis in the Middle East, in terms of preventing a regional escalation and providing humanitarian support to Gaza, to security and stability in the Red Sea and to transatlantic coordination in the Indo-Pacific area”. And in fact, according to Corriere della Sera, Meloni and Biden would have found each other agree on solution of the two statesi, defined as the “only possible way”. However, a very bumpy road.

“The conversation also allowed an exchange of views on cooperation with the African continentin the framework of the Mattei Plan for Africa, and on the opportunities for collaboration in areas of common interest, also in order to face the migratory challenge together – it is explained – in this context, the initiative was presented on the Italian side for a International coalition against human traffickers”.

“On a bilateral level, the two leaders noted with satisfaction that last year trade between Italy and the United States reached its historic peak, with a volume of 102 billion dollarsagreeing that we can achieve even more ambitious results”, it is underlined.

“The meeting was also an opportunity to reiterate our thanks to the American institutions for having granted authorization for the transfer to Italy of Chico Forti“, concludes the note.