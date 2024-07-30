We reported this morning about the opening by the Chinese president Xi Jinping towards Italy on collaborations in the field of electric cars and artificial intelligence. A position also shared by the Italian government: in fact, the response of Giorgia Meloni arrived, who reiterated how the issue of electric mobility both within the memorandum of industrial collaboration signed by Italy itself.

Framework agreements between Italy and China

“This is one of the most important agreements we have signed – the words of Giorgia Meloni reported by Ansa – We have limited ourselves to defining frame agreements, then it is not up to us to go into the merits of the individual agreements that can be developed, of the individual investments”. The Prime Minister, protagonist of a meeting with the Italian press in Beijing, spoke clearly about concrete results: “Now it will be up to the technical tables and the competent ministers to work specifically on the implementation of this agreement.”

Agreement on electric mobility

“We have signed very important agreements ranging from industrial cooperation to the protection of geographical indications, food safety, environmental matters and education. – concluded Meloni – As Italy, we aim to strengthen our cooperation, but we want to do it with a view to rebalancing the trade balance. There is a significant deficit for our country that has been growing over the years, and in terms of foreign direct investments. Today, Italian investments in China are approximately three times as many Chinese ones in Italy. We want to work to remove the obstacles related to the possibility of our products to access the Chinese market and ensure equal treatment for our companies. From this point of view there is clearly a broad convergence and availability”.