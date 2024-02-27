Government, after Sardinia, Basilicata is worried. Meloni's loyalists anticipate Salvini's moves

The outcome of the vote in Sardinia it strengthened the wide field and split the centre-right. There majority he licks his wounds after the heavy defeat and the feeling is that something is now definitively achieved broken Between FdI and the League in particular. The prime minister herself – writes Francesco Verderami in Il Corriere della Sera – raises suspicions. “Salvini – claims Meloni – he will always try to dissociate himself“. Nobody can persuade her otherwise and nobody dares to do so. The prime minister's reasoning is a collage of thoughts on the head of the League, on his maneuvers against Palazzo Chigi who challenge the laws of politics and which in fact are backfiring on him: because he has no alternatives, “there are no alternatives“. But despite this “will not stop“. This is why the prime minister is ruthless with herself when analyzing the result. “The list of errors is long“, even leading exponents of FdI recognize this.

But what Meloni focuses on is particular: lo I err – continues Il Corriere – it was to reclaim the application as governor for his party after the very tough clash with the allies in the negotiations. It's a question methodological: who is chosen in those conditions arrives at the electoral challenge weakened. AND Truzzu “that's how he got there” and lost by a handful of votes. Here is the mistake. And there is a reason why there is a certain alarm. Yesterday, after the centre-right summit on the candidatures, the delegates informed their party leaders on the progress of the meeting. One of them said: “For the Basilicata the League does resistence, but it's all tactics. In the end he will give in to Bardiwhy then wants to bury Forza Italia's candidate to the elections”. This is why Meloni doesn't trust and why he can't put his mind to the reorganization of the party. Not now, at least. Maybe after the European elections, where – as authoritative sources say – it will be “condemned to run“, given that the votes are his, not FdI's.