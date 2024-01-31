Ukraine, Orban claimed that Meloni is not on his side





Exaggerating in showing off the relationship with one of your “natural” rivals is not necessarily worthwhile: perhaps also for this reason among those close to Giorgia Meloni there are those who say that the relationships are very close even with Metsola. Indeed, closer, because more equal. Not to mention that there is the difficulty of managing relations with the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, traditionally close to Meloni. The Dagospia website writes it, taking up Il Fatto Quotidiano.

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Point regarding the aid to Ukraine contained in the European multiannual budget, he argued yesterday that Melons it's not on his side. While the Ilaria Salis case breaks out. Maintain the relationship with Von der Leyen trying not to find yourself on the right is a non-trivial balancing act.

To be ascribed to the illustrative details, the fact that the Italian government in the recent promotions among the feluccas did not appoint a ranking ambassador Vincenzo Celeste, permanent representative of Italy in the EU. A nerve center. The balance of the parties and the balance of the Farnesina have weighed, but it is a signal that does not strengthen Celeste. And it goes in the direction of centralization on Meloni's part.