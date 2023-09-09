Meloni, for the first time the negative opinions outweigh the negative ones

The government continues to highlight a progressive contraction of consensus. according to the Ipsos survey of Corriere della Sera, if in July for the first time the data showed a very slight prevalence of dissatisfaction, now this trend is accentuated and 47% of voters give it a negative evaluation, against 42% positive opinions . Thus, the approval rating dropped to 47, while until July the figure had remained substantially stable.

And, new, this malaise also has repercussions on the Prime Minister. This month, for the first time since you took office, negative opinions on your actions prevail, albeit by a very small margin. Today 44% evaluate her work positively, 46% give it a negative opinion: the approval rating, in July at 52, is now at 49. These are small changes, but the trend signals are unmistakable . At the very least, a clouding of the executive and part of its leadership is evident.





