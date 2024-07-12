Meloni flies to China to meet Xi Jinping

During the recent summit of the G7the prime minister Georgia Meloni tried to get the attention of world leaders on the strategic importance of the African continentcalling for greater cooperation with regional partners. This message was also reiterated during the meeting for the 75th anniversary of the Born in Washington.

During the summit of the Atlantic Alliance on Wednesday, Melons He stressed the increasing influence of Russia and China in Africa and called on NATO and Europe to pay close attention to their southern flank. He also highlighted pressing issues such as the weapon of migration used by Russia, which fueled the anti-immigration sentiment in Europe and has intensified political instability in the Sahel region.

These efforts are part of a broader Italian foreign policy goal of asserting Rome’s influence on the global stage. Through the Mattei PlanMeloni aims to position Italy as a crucial bridge between the West and the rest of the world, reflecting a significant shift in Italy’s international engagement.”

A special representative for the “Southern Neighborhood”

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the Secretary General of the Born will appoint a special representative for the Southern Neighborhood. The statement also highlighted opportunities for cooperation and underlined the aim of the Born to promote security and stability in Middle East And Africa through partnerships.

Italy proposed the appointment of this representative, which was approved in the final declaration. This new role will serve as the Atlantic Alliance’s main point of contact for the region and will coordinate the organization’s efforts.

About, Melonsspeaking to reporters, said that the representation for the South and the partnerships created were “a clear indication of how well the Alliance understands its role in a complex system.”

Finally, the next stop on the journey to consolidate international relations is Beijing. In July, the premier Melons will in fact go to China to meet the President Xi Jinping for the first state visit since Italy withdrew from China’s initiative Silk Road.

During his visit to China, Melons will have to balance the goal of strengthening economic ties with the Dragon against the growing tensions due to tariff war with the United States and the European Union and China’s role in the aggression against Ukraine. The visit was preceded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Adolfo Ursowho met with Chinese companies interested in investing in the green technology and electric mobility sectors in Italy.