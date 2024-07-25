It is the first official visit to China as Prime Minister, but also the debut in Beijing after the ‘rip’ on the Silk Road that occurred last December. Giorgia Meloni’s visit to China officially begins next Sunday, even though the prime minister should land in Beijing as early as tomorrow. Four days packed with commitments await her, on the Beijing-Shanghai route. With the spotlight especially on the meeting with Xi Jinping, after the first face-to-face at the G20 in Bali – November 2022, with Meloni recently arrived at Palazzo Chigi – which lasted so long that it ended up filing down the prime minister’s press conference.

A year and a half after that meeting, many things have changed, starting with Rome’s farewell, after 4 years, to the Belt and Road Initiative, a pharaonic and multi-billion dollar project conceived by Xi. The yellow-green government of Giuseppe Conte, in March 2019, was the only G7 state to adhere to the Memorandum, generating the anger of the Americans but cashing in on the promise of agreements worth up to 20 billion euros, between direct and induced. Accomplices the two years of Covid, the opposition of Washington and the changes of government in Rome, the so-called ‘Bri’ has produced results well below the expectations that had led to its signature at Villa Madama, complete with honor guard, red carpet and an impressive security apparatus set up by the then executive.

The relaunch of the partnership

The Silk Road tear – promised by Meloni well before her arrival at the helm of Palazzo Chigi – was consummated with a letter in which the government committed to relaunching the strategic partnership between the two states as much as possible: and it is also in this perspective that the prime minister’s mission to China takes on great value. The visit, Italian sources explain, will allow the relaunching of the bilateral relationship in sectors of common interest and comes at the end of an intense institutional interaction that has allowed the relaunching of the main mechanisms of structured dialogue with China, including the Government Committee and the Joint Economic Commission. All this in a year in which the 20th anniversary of the Global Strategic Partnership between Italy and China and the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo occur.

The mission will also allow for a positive dynamic in trade, which reached 66.8 billion euros in 2023.making China Italy’s second largest non-EU trading partner (after the US). Added to this is a stock of Italian foreign direct investments amounting to 15 billion and over 1,600 Italian companies active in the country in the textile, mechanical, pharmaceutical, energy and heavy industry sectors.

Collaboration in industrial and educational fields

Particular attention, the same sources explain, will be placed on collaboration in the industrial field. The premier, together with the prime minister Li Qiang, will speak at the 7th edition of the Italy-China Business Forum. Also on a bilateral level, the visit will allow for a deepening of the “already excellent relations in the cultural field”, the same sources claim. “The 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death has favored a vast program of joint initiatives, including an impressive exhibition on Marco Polo” at the World Art Museum in Beijing, which will be inaugurated by President Meloni and the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Sun Yeli.

The backdrop is the numerous cooperation agreements between Italian and Chinese higher education institutions and the fact that the Chinese community (with over 15,000 students) is the largest foreign community in Italian higher education. In addition, there are approximately 16,000 students of Italian in China. The meetings with the heads of the institutions of the People’s Republic of China will also allow us to address the main issues on the international agenda, starting with the war in Ukraine, which has seen Kiev’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba fly to Guangzhou in recent days.

“China has a huge role to play in convincing Russia to back down from its war of aggression against Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RTL today. “We too are keen” to see Beijing as an “interlocutor for peace. I hope that the next peace conference will see China present and – why not? – also Russia. We must pursue a peaceful outcome, but a just peace.”

Meloni’s mission will therefore be divided between Beijing and Shanghai. Specifically, in Beijing the premier will meet the President of the Council of State, Li Qiang, and with him she will inaugurate the Italy-China Business Forum. Also in Beijing, the premier will have a meeting with President Xi – the ‘highlight’ of the visit – and with the President of the People’s Assembly, Zhao Leji. Also in Beijing, she will have another ribbon-cutting ceremony, for the exhibition on Marco Polo. Then the Italian delegation will move to Shanghai, where the meeting with the Secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Chen Jining, is on the agenda.