The note is released while she is in flight, bound for Algiers for her first official visit to the North African country. And never mind if the tensions over justice end up obscuring the international appointment on the agenda: what matters most now is to silence the disagreements and fibrillations that cross the majority. Every day worth her. If last week Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to face the battle on excise duties, with all the controversies of the case, what she leaves behind is a weekend dedicated to the debate on justice, with the winds that continue to blow and show no signs of to subside after the intervention of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio last Thursday in Montecitorio.

Speech that warmed the spirits of the opposition – with the exception of the Third Pole which applauds enthusiastically – but which seems to have divided the majority, with Fi accelerating, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini planting stakes inviting us to avoid clashes with the judiciary and Fdi delimiting the scope of the squeeze: the intent is to put a stop to the gossip, without undermining the work of the robes.

One step forward and two steps back: there is a real risk that the waltz of the majority seems to go out of time. And so, after the clarification of the same minister Nordio yesterday – forced to deny the rumors of resignation – it is Meloni who takes the field, locking up the owner of via Arenula who she herself, puts it on paper, wanted “strongly” and to whom she reiterates “full confidence”.

During the week, the premier announces a meeting “to define the time schedule of the initiatives necessary to improve the state of justice regarding which, he makes it clear, the government does not intend to take steps backwards, determined to carry forward and implement the program” with the aim of “giving Italy fair justice, fast and close to citizens and businesses “.

Meanwhile Meloni ‘restricts’ the mission to Algiers: he will leave for Rome in the early afternoon of tomorrow to face the commitments that await him in Italy. The one with the Keeper of the Seals does not appear on the agenda at the moment, which will be fixed soon, already in the next few days. Now we need to ease the tension on justice and focus on the immediate: in Algiers Italy is carrying on the delicate dossier on gas which, starting precisely from the contribution assured by the Algerians in the last year, has allowed our country to reduce to the bone energy dependence on Moscow.

Five agreements that will be signed at the Presidential Palace, not only on energy but more generally on economic development, taking steps from a bilateral relationship that is becoming increasingly solid, full and concrete. And that in the premier’s ‘two days’ in Algiers – Eni’s number 1 Claudio Descalzi and the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi will also be present – he will square off above all on the game of economic agreements: the migrant dossier is destined to remain under wraps.