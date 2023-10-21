Meloni, I’m very well, I do my job as always

“I’m fine, I’m very well, I do my job as always.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this while meeting the press in Cairo, on the sidelines of the peace summit, responding to those who asked her how much it cost her to make this trip the day after her separation from Andrea Giambruno. But there is a political part to his post yesterday, it was objected. “There is no political party – Meloni replied -, I don’t want to talk about this anymore, I don’t know what isn’t clear about the fact that I don’t want to talk about this anymore”.

GIORGIA MELONI’S PRESS POINT

MO: Meloni, ‘two peoples, two states’ is a concrete perspective

“We must continue to work together to encourage the exit of fragile subjects and foreign civilians from Gaza. And above all we must do everything possible to avoid an escalation of this crisis, to avoid losing control of what can happen , because the consequences would be unimaginable.” The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, says this, speaking at the peace summit underway in Cairo. “And the most serious way to achieve this objective is the resumption of a political initiative, for a structural solution to the crisis based on the perspective of two peoples, two states, a solution that must be concrete and must have a defined timeframe. The The Palestinian people must have the right to be a nation that governs itself, in freedom alongside a state of Israel which must be fully recognized as having the right to existence, the right to security. On this, Italy and ‘ready to do absolutely whatever is necessary.”

MO: Meloni, it is essential not to allow Israel to be isolated

“I will tell Netanyahu that we defend Israel’s right to defend itself and exist, in those images there was an anti-Semitism that comes long before the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We defend Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, but the best way to to do so is not to allow the isolation of Israel from the nations that have worked for a normalization process, because this is the plan of those who planned the October 7 attack. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this on the sidelines of the peace conference in Cairo.

Meloni, opening of the Rafah crossing is a concrete result

“Leaders must be there in these moments. The opening of the Rafah crossing is already a concrete result. Small steps by small steps.” The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this at a press conference in Cairo.

MO: Meloni, we need a clear timing, not a temporary solution

“Today, despite the tragedy, it can be an opportunity. I hope there is responsibility on the part of the entire international community to give a clear timetable on what must happen, otherwise we give a temporary solution and then deal with something else”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, says this on the sidelines of the international peace summit in Cairo.

THE INTERVENTION OF PREMIER MELONI IN EGYPT

NOTE FROM PALAZZO CHIGI

On the sidelines of the Cairo Peace Summit, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had a long and cordial bilateral meeting with President Mahmud Abbas. During the meeting, Italy’s support for the legitimate Authority representing the Palestinian people, who certainly does not identify with Hamas, was confirmed. Support for the two-state perspective was also reiterated.

