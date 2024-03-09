“The best result of these 14, 15 months… how many are there? I no longer remember how many months I have been at the helm of Palazzo Chigi, “it seems like 15 years to me but that's another story…”. As Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Bastia Umbra for the signing of the Agreement for development and cohesion between the Government and the Umbria Region.

“Of the results we have achieved in recent months in government – ​​explains the Prime Minister -, those that have given us the most satisfaction are the economic data“. With the center-right in government “we record a record for employment, a record for stable contracts, a record for female employment. Yesterday was March 8, for me true equality is this,” she remarked.

Giorgia Meloni therefore claims “the recovery record oftax evasion“, obtained thanks to “a different, collaborative and non-vexatious approach”, different from a past “in which the State risked being seen as an enemy. If you are in difficulty, the State will come to your aid, but if you necessarily want to screw me over then I have to be decisive in my reaction”.