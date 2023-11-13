Government, Meloni prepares the counter-move in the wide field. This is what the prime minister is aiming for

There demonstration last Saturday at Rome set alarm bells ringing Chigi Palace, what the premier Melons thing that has been happening for some time is about to really happen. The oppositions are standing compacting against the Right. An alliance between Pd, M5s and Left“blessed” by CGIL. Sensing this process and sensing some alarming signs, Giorgia Meloni – we read in Repubblica – decided to expose yourself. To speed up premiered And electoral law. Because there is a priority political objective of the Prime Minister: to prevent the birth of an authentic broad field, of a truly competitive alternative to her executive. To blockin order to understand each other, an understanding which also involves the Third Pole. In the Senate, for example. The oppositions are starting to move in a truly coordinated way. A few days ago there majority Yes is saved at Palazzo Madama for two votes.

The right margin – continues Repubblica – it is not that wide, other “ambushes” in the Chamber will arrive. And then we can glimpse stirrings of trade union struggle: the indignant doctors, but above all the transport which will stop on November 17th. There CGIL leads the resistance to government policies in the maneuver, Pd and Movement support the effort. Matteo’s hard line Salvini fuels the conflict. It is no coincidence that the prime minister has taken up the format again “Giorgia’s notes“, to attack his predecessors by even taking advantage of the photos hanging on the walls of Palazzo Chigi. And he will move, in Italy and abroad: at Atreju, the party party to be held in Rome in mid-December, he invited the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He will also inaugurate one exhibition on the Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien, also in the capital. And in the meantime she is expected on some missions abroad: ZagrebBerlin, the Cop 28 in Dubaithe European Council of Brussels. But it is above all by observing the evidence of social conflict that Meloni was convinced of the need to move onto the terrain of reforms – and even on that of a referendum question on which we will vote no earlier than a year and a half – his battle against the wide field.

