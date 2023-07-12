“Meloni fascist and racist”. The lead singer of Placebo disputes the premier: reported to the prosecutor

Giorgia Meloni contests and is reported to the prosecutor. Placebo singer Brian Molko lashed out at the Prime Minister during a concert held last night at Stupinigi Sonik Park. “Giorgia Meloni eh”, he said around 10.15 pm. “Piece of shit, fascist, racist”, continued the singer of the famous British band, and then chanted: “Vaf-fan-cu-lo!”

During the Stupinigi Sonic Park, the Placebo lead singer Brian Molko calls PM Giorgia Meloni ‘racist, fascist’, concluding ‘fuck you’. July 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/eqmJLcH4Qp — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics 🇮🇹 (@CrazyItalianPol) July 12, 2023

The episode was announced by the carabinieri on duty at the concert held at the Caccia di Stupinigi building in the Turin area. The military have informed the prosecutor’s office, which has not taken action at the moment.

“Judicial authority informed, for the assessments of the case, by lieutenant cc Nichelino through annotation of the soldiers of the Moncalieri carabinieri company present in the public order service”, reports the note from the carabinieri.