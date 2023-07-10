“The only time a centre-right government went home was for Europe. That’s the real risk”





If the Meloni government falls, it is for Europe and in particular on the Pnrr, not for the lunges of the Judiciary. The philosopher Massimo Cacciari is convinced of this, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it.

Santanchè, Delmastro, La Russa. A judicial hat-trick that puts Meloni in difficulty. Is the premier in the corner?

“Not at all, just imagine. It’s a story that repeats itself endlessly”.

That is to say?

“As long as there is no serious justice reform, the political forces will wage war on the basis of judicial investigations. Unfortunately we have a ragamuffin political class who, when in government, are ultra-guarantee and when in opposition are ultra-justicialist The culture of law is completely missing”.

Will Meloni arrive at the European Championships or will he fall first through the courts?

“It will certainly arrive at the European Championships. What does it mean that they commit suicide by themselves? Only the Olive tree, the centre-left and Renzi committed suicide. The right did not”.

So the government will go ahead…

“The only time a centre-right government went home was for Europe. That is the real risk. Hence the spread and the difficulties with the other countries of the Union. Plus the war and above all the issue of delays of the Pnrr which is not going ahead. The government does not commit suicide as the centre-left did, but only European governance could bring it down”.

