Governments that cut the most taxes: the real ranking

Georgia Melonsafter the scissors of the tax wedge inserted in Work decree launched by his government, had spoken of the “biggest tax cut from decades“. But is that really the case? According to the fact-checking it seems not. In fact, the primacy – we read in La Stampa – belongs to Renzi. The relief of 80 euros in the 2014 paycheck (960 euros per year) it was structural and it was worth 10 billion. The audience involved concerned workers with an annual income below 24,000 euros and with a deduction of up to 26,000. “Melons says false thingshe had a fight with the mathematics“, attacks the leader of Italia viva. The drop in taxes on work, established by President Meloni and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiproduces a stronger effect in terms of wedge reduction because the measure is concentrated in only 6 monthswhile the previous interventions had a annual time horizon.



Mario’s executives DragonsMatteo Renzi and also of Roman Prodi and Silvio Berlusconi– continues La Stampa – put on the plate more resources. Joseph’s second government was no less With you and Henry’s Read. “This cut is a lie”, attacks the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia, who adds: “It is a bonus of 50 euros from July to December”. Giorgetti responds to the criticisms thus: “It is incredible to challenge a reduction in taxes for workers”. Also Dragons is off the podium despite a reduction Irpef from 7 billion. The former premier Renzi financed the 80 euros with 10 billion in spending, behind him there is With you with 8 billion. The first major intervention on labor costs is the government Prodi with 7.5 billion in 2007. Also off the podium BerlusconiMelons bringing up the rear.

