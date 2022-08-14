ROME. «Giorgia Meloni will not be a fascist. But he evokes dark memories of Italy’s past, ”headlines the British newspaper Guardian. And “a victory by him in the elections for Brothers of Italy would be a threat to democracy throughout Europe”. Furthermore, «barring an unlikely political miracle, Giorgia Meloni will become prime minister. It will be a historic moment for Italy and for Europe ». Giorgia Meloni is “at the head of the far-right and populist Fratelli d’Italia party – the direct political heir of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement (with which she shares part of its symbol, a flame-flag)”. So, emphasize the Guardianone of the central nations of the eurozone will be governed by a largely Eurosceptic and anti-immigrant center-right coalition: the alliance between Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini’s League and the remnants of Forza Italia of 85-year-old Silvio Berlusconi will almost certainly have a strong majority “.

Left divided

“The left is weak and divided, and the links with what remains of the ultra-populist Five Star Movement (which has itself split) have been broken. Without broad alliances, in the mixed and complicated electoral system of Italy, and with drastic cuts in the number of parliamentarians thanks to the long campaign of the Five Stars supported by a referendum, the opposition seems to be in a disastrous state – highlights the British daily -. The technocratic government of former banker Mario Draghi was widely popular, but always destined to end without any kind of political legacy. Italy’s long agony, made up of emergency governments and fragile coalitions, seems to be coming to an end. The Meloni government will last, barring scandals or economic collapses, which cannot be excluded ». the Guardian underlines “the irony of his rise to power while in Italy marks the hundredth anniversary of the first fascist takeover in the world: Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome in October 1922, which marked the beginning of the end of Italian democracy and the establishment of a twenty-year regime ”.

“He’s not a fascist”

«Meloni is not a fascist. She will not command armies of armed groups in black shirts and she will not seek to overthrow liberal democracy. Beyond these basic elements, the signs are extremely worrying – for Italy, Europe and democracy. Meloni and Salvini are populists of the mold of Viktor Orbán, Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen- points out the Guardian-. They built their success on promises of huge and regressive tax cuts, anti-immigrant and anti-refugee nationalist rhetoric (with elements of Great Replacement theories) and anti-EU and anti-euro narratives. Much of this has been played on social media, where Meloni and Salvini are expert players, unlike Berlusconi, who has never gone beyond television as his favorite medium ». And “while Meloni officially and angrily denies any link to fascism, her party base contains many activists and other people often pictorially defined as ‘nostalgic’ for Mussolini’s regime. Examples of these links (slogans, statues, greetings) are common and often dismissed as “folklore” – not serious, or mere facade elements. The councilors of the Meloni party have often been seen making the “Roman salute”, praising Mussolini and indulging in open racism ».

Moderate image

“The moderate image that Giorgia Meloni has cultivated for years does not always seem to have been communicated at the base of the movement – observes the Guardian-. Italy is a country in which the wars of memory have raged for decades, often around moments linked to the Second World War and the upheavals of the 1970s. It is clear that the rehabilitation of that past, the idea that “Mussolini did a lot of good things”, will gain further credit with Meloni as prime minister. Salvini, however, is perhaps the most dangerous personality. His tenure as Interior Minister was characterized by a chaotic “policy” on migrants which resulted in the illegal blocking of the docking of refugee boats in Italian ports. It is likely that he will have an important ministerial role in a possible new government ». Salvini and Meloni “both quickly backtracked on their past ties with Vladimir Putin and their support for the latter after the invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, Italian foreign policy promises to be much softer towards Moscow after the elections. Meanwhile, Berlusconi continued to be the spokesperson for his old friend and ally throughout the Ukrainian crisis. It is easy to dismiss the former prime minister as a joke figure, but his infatuation with Ukraine was not enough ».