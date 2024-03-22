Minister Santanché: “I will make a serious and conscious evaluation”





The Milan prosecutor's office has served the notice of closure of the preliminary investigations to the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, and four other subjects, with the hypothesis of fraud against INPS, regarding alleged irregularities in the use of the Covid 19 exemption redundancy fund, which would involve a total of 13 employees. Among those under investigation, in addition to Santanchè, are two companies – Visibilia Editore spa and Visibilia Concessionaria srl ​​- the minister's partner Dimitri Kunz D'Asburgo and Paolo Giuseppe Concordia, treasury manager of Visibilia.

Beyond the judicial aspect, the issue is entirely political. Pd, M5S, AVS and PiùEuropa they are loudly calling for the resignation of the Minister of Tourism. No one in the centre-right wants to expose themselves at the moment. From the League and Forza Italia they raise their hands and say “if the prime minister can handle it”. From Brothers of Italy embarrassment and responses like “we need to understand the party line before we speak.” The only one to make a specific statement is the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani: “I am a guaranteeist, I am as regards Bari and for every affair that affects politicians and non-politicians”, he said in a press point on the sidelines of the States General of Italy in Brussels. “For me, someone is innocent until he is convicted up to the third degree of judgement. The warrant notices are used by the person to defend themselves”

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itat this point Giorgia Meloni has two paths before him: the most probable is to ask for Santanché's resignation immediately or in any case in the next few days for a matter of “political opportunity” and to “not damage the government and the party” especially in view of the European elections. The second, less likely, hypothesis is that the prime minister will wait for the minister to be sent to trial before asking her to take a step back.

Just before 8pm the words of Minister Santanchè from which it is clear that the possibility of resignation is not excluded. “I continue to have faith in justice and I am confident that the matter can end positively for me already with the dismissal by the prosecutor or, if this does not occur, with the judgment of the preliminary hearing judge who decides on the reasons for the crime in the preliminary hearing. prosecution and defence”, states the Minister of Tourism. “On Monday my lawyers will ask for a copy of the documents to be able to evaluate a defense brief and my possible request to be heard – continues the representative of the executive -. According to our Constitution, until the definitive outcome of the three levels of judgment, none can be considered guilty. However, in the political arena, after the decision of the preliminary hearing judge, out of respect for the government and my party, I will make a serious and conscious evaluation of this matter which in any case precedes my appointment as minister. Furthermore, I am convinced that this time too the judges' judgment – concludes Santanche – will go against the wishes of my political opponents”.