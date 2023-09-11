Meloni and the clash with Brussels. Here are those who are against the Ita-Lufthansa agreement

Georgie Melons he thundered against the EU for the lack of green light for the agreement between Eng And Lufthansa. “It is curious that the Commission is blocking the solution”, the prime minister thundered from the G20. The response was not long in coming: “Again we have not received any documents“he replied Brussels. But the situation in reality – we read in the Corriere della Sera – would be even more complex. The agreement provides for Lufthansa to purchase 41% of Ita today and 100% by 2033. Since this is a purchase that affects the competition in the airline market, the EU’s approval is needed. For this reason the executive has opened a pre-notification phase. But according to some executive sources, he is currently in one difficult phasewith dozens of questions posted even on small details.

And this – continues Il Corriere – also because inside of Europe in many they oppose the conclusion of the negotiation. Among these, in fact, the France and companies low cost. Who is afraid of the purchase of Ita Airways by the Germans of Lufthansa? Firstly i French. The block Air France-KLM-Delta Airlines would lose market share in Italy. While low cost companies such as Ryanair, easyJet and Wizzair would find themselves having to deal with a more solid vector. But obstacles could also come from Iag, the holding company of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

