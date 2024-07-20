Prime Minister Meloni: “Having a common enemy is not the same as having common ideas”

“I think I made a coherent choice, not on my positions, but with respect to the European elections. It makes me smile how some observers do not take into consideration at all what the citizens asked for with their vote on June 8 and 9″. He says this to Corriere della Sera the prime minister Georgia Melonijustifying his choice to align the Italian government against the encore of Ursula Von der Leyen to the presidency of the European Commission.

“I didn’t choose – he explains Melons – based on a principle or an ideological alignment. I think about what is best for Italy and for Europe. The president said things that we agree with, especially on immigration, confirming the change of pace that has been achieved thanks above all to Italian work. But she also said things that, both in method and in substance, did not make the vote possible. Brothers of Italy“. Opting for the no to von der Leyen “I behaved as a European leader should behave because I asked myself if the trajectory was right”, the Prime Minister underlines again in the interview.

EU, Meloni: “We will continue to collaborate with Von der Leyen”

With von der Leyen “We have collaborated up to now and will continue to do so in the future. We are people who have responsibilities and understand their weight. Italy depends on European choices, but Europe also depends on Italy because we are not a province of the empire. We are one of the founding countries”, he adds.

“Everyone recognizes the weight and role of Italy and I am certain – assures the Prime Minister – that these will be the evaluations that will be made when the delegations are defined”.

EU, Meloni: “Fitto commissioner? I don’t start from the name but from the delegation”

Will be Raffaele Fitto The European Commissioner of Italy? “I don’t start from the name, but from the delegation. When we understand, as I hope, what kind of matter could be entrusted to Italy, we will identify, together with the majority, also the person who we believe is best. Our priority is the delegations of an economic, industrial, competitiveness, cohesion nature, which allow us to help Italy and Europe”, he explains Melons to the Courier.

USA, Meloni: “Republicans are my allies but I worked very well with Biden”

“I am the leader of a European party which also has among its allies the Republican Party. What my political affinities are in the American system is evident and everyone knows it. This has not prevented me from working very well with the administration Biden. I would continue to do so if Biden were confirmed, just as I would work well with a new administration. Trump. For me, what matters is the solidity of the alliance with the United States,” Meloni says.

Center-left, Meloni: “Renzi? Having a common enemy is not like having common ideas”

“I don’t think I have the authority to give advice to my opponents, just as I tend not to consider the advice of my opponents. They must do what they think is right. I can only say that I have always thought that having a common enemy is not the same as having common ideas. If you do that you can win but, as we have seen, then you cannot govern”, explains the prime minister, commenting on the appeal made by Matthew Renzi to all progressive forces to bring down his government.

Budget, Meloni: “Priority from September, everything possible to support income”

“There Financial has been the government’s priority since September. We will do everything possible to support the incometo the wages and at lower bands on the basis of the accounts and exploiting all the spaces of flexibility, as we have already demonstrated we know how to do”, he adds.

EU, Meloni: “Europe has often lacked vision and determination”

“Europe has often lacked, above all, politics, which is vision and decision. The reason why things risk not working in the coming years is that the method chosen to indicate the top positions of the EU can compromise both things. If you try to put together everything and the opposite of everything, allying political forces that do not think the same way on anything, you risk not having a clear vision”, concludes the Prime Minister in the interview with Courier.