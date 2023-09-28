For now, the Melonians prefer not to enter into direct controversy with the Salvinians, like Andrea Crippa who accused the German government of plotting to bring down the Italian center-right





Very tense stories with Germany, olive branches with France. This seems to be Giorgia Meloni’s “double oven” strategy to try to move the European Union on the hottest dossiers, starting with immigration. The occasion of the presence of Emmanuel Macron in Rome for the funeral of Giorgio Napolitano it gave Meloni the opportunity to resume the thread of a dialogue with the French president that is always tiring and full of pitfalls. Meloni seemed relieved after the meeting with the French leader because, with the European left working to sabotage the EU-Tunisia agreement and the German pro-NGO maneuver, the risk of finding herself isolated and with the ally of the moment, Ursula Von der Leyen, increasingly pressured by the left wing of its majority, was becoming more and more concrete. And Macron’s outstretched hand is considered by the Melonian inner circle to be even more significant if one considers that only a few days ago Salvini had hosted the leader of the Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen, a bitter enemy of the Macronians, in Pontida.

Yes, because if at night Giorgia weaves the web with the European capitals, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani ready to leave to promptly mend any gaps, during the day Salvini seems to want to dismantle that web. Or at least that’s what they think in the corridors of Palazzo Chigi where the increasingly poorly concealed annoyance at the Captain’s outings and the outbursts of some of his lieutenants increases. For now, the Melonians prefer not to enter into direct controversy with the Salvinians, like thatAndrea Crippa who accused the German government of plotting to bring down the Italian centre-right. It is not known whether Salvini shares the timing, manner and tone of these outings, what is certain is that he lets it happen and this can only increase the irritation in Via della Scrofa.

Meloni knows what to rely on Von der Leyen it remains a risky choice, perhaps the only one possible at this moment. She took into account the attacks from the left, but hoped that her allies (especially Northern League members) would support her without reservations. He reacts coldly to those in the League who have repeatedly evoked the return to the “Salvini decrees” as a solution to the problem of landings, as well as to the governors and mayors of the Po Valley who contest the widespread welcome. “The minister Plant yourself it was indicated by Salvini, he wrote those decrees, no one knows more than him that they cannot be proposed again today. And it is up to him to do better than Lamorgese in terms of hospitality, starting from the opening of the new ones CPR. The rest is propaganda”, reason the colonels of the flame, also because “the friends of the League must come to terms with it: either we can stop these flows quickly and together, or the discontent of our electorate will spare no one”.

