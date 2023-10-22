Meloni black after the breakup with Andrea Giambruno: the background

Giorgia Meloni would be “pissed off” after the breakup with Andrea Giambruno following the outbursts broadcast by Strip the News: this is supported by Corriere della Sera in a background story, according to which it was her staff who revealed the prime minister’s real state of mind.

The Prime Minister, yesterday in Cairo to take part in the peace summit, spoke about the separation from her former partner, stating: “I’m fine, I’m very well, I do my job as always”.

Meloni then responded to the question whether there was also a political message in his post: “There isn’t a political side: I don’t know what isn’t clear about ‘I don’t want to talk about this anymore’, so there isn’t a political party”.

According to Corriere della SeraHowever, the prime minister’s state of mind would be very different. “’She’s pissed off… black’, they say among the Prime Minister’s staff, when the Peace summit wanted by President Al Sisi has just begun” we read in the newspaper.

And again: “She wanted to be there, she said yes and kept her commitment, but there is no doubt that it is not easy to conceal, even for the prime minister, the tiredness and difficulty of a painful personal transition.”