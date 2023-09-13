With the superbonus “Giuseppe Conte campaigned for free, but the costs were passed on to the governments that came after”





“After a year in government I am at peace with my conscience. We need to work even more but Italy is showing encouraging signs of growth”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, guest of Five Minutes, and then of Porta a Porta, on Rai 1, took stock of the work done by illustrating what the future scenarios could be between the maneuver and relations with the EU. Many themes were touched upon in the two interviews.

“Everything is seen against us in a certain narrative. Draghi is one of the most authoritative Italians we have. I hope that in a role like this he can have an eye on it. It’s good news.” This is the comment of the leader of Brothers of Italy regarding the task on the European competitiveness report assigned by the EU to the ex-premier.

“The issue of employee employment has been our priority from the beginning, which is why we have concentrated resources on cutting the contribution wedge”. With the superbonus “Giuseppe Conte he campaigned for free, but the costs were passed on to the governments that came after”, explained Meloni. “Measures for construction are always useful but they must be done with criteria”, he added, underlining that the superbonus cost “over 2,000 euros for every Italian citizen”.

And again: “The building bonuses implemented by With you they have cost around 140 billion to date. On average, a budget law which is the most important law of all, and is made on healthcare, work, families and public employment, is worth 20/30/35 billion. So that’s 4 to 6 financial laws. Something must have gone wrong.”

“Let me be clear that I am not intimidated by ‘spread out‘of organized crime”, replied Meloni, commenting on the night raid with machine gun fire by the Camorra in Caivano. Then he adds: “If it were true that there is someone who manages the money from the citizen’s income, that is, the Camorra, on this thing you have to go all the way. I hope the judiciary gets to the bottom of it.”

On Ita Airways and the agreement with Lufthansa “They have been telling us for years to find a solution, the government finds a solution after years, when we find it I expect us to say we are good and that everyone is rowing in the same direction. We ask that Europe give us a hand”.

“I demand the provision on banks, which I still think is right. I claim it, after which, for goodness’ sake, if there are corrective measures to be made for me they can be evaluated, but no backtracking.” Then he specifies: “Changes can be made with the same revenue”, which is “something less” than three billion “.

