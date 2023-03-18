Electoral political polls today March 18, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Brothers of Italy remains the first party, but falls below 30% also due to the tragedy of Cutro with one Italian out of two who say they are dissatisfied with how the post-shipwreck was managed by the government, while the Democratic Party continues to gather support after the appointment of Elly Schlein as secretary: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Euromedia Research for the newspaper The print.

According to the survey, Fdi is at 29.2%, down 0.4 percent. The Democratic Party gains more than half a percentage point and is now credited with 20.3 percent.

The M5S falls again, losing 0.6% to 15%. The League occupies the fourth position with 9.4 per cent, followed by the Third Pole at 8.4 per cent and Forza Italia at 6.5 per cent.

Among the other minor parties, there is the Verdi/Italian Left which, together with the Movimento 5 Stelle, is the party that pays the most for the Schlein effect on the Democratic Party.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.