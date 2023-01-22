Meloni, a former model student with excellent grades also in history, not having to be questioned in contemporary history, has not studied it and only believes Zelensky’s lamentations

Too bad Antonio Pennacchi left us a year and a half ago.

The man had the imagination and the audacity to speak of fascism-communism, to describe the disappointing wanderings between the different parties (of the extreme right and extreme left). He gave to Cesare what was and is Cesare’s, having lived in part the atmosphere, directly in his childhood, above all for the stories of his: the great fascist enterprise of the reclamation of theAgro Pontinoin which Mussolini’s merit was to have adequate sums allocated to a project developed by technicians who viewed many old ones, dating back even to Leonardo Da Vinci.

And what about the fallout from the fascist-communist writings, like “My brother is an only child“? Reporting these relapses to him would be the most appropriate gift to give to Harry Duke of Sussex who has become so expert in only children with siblings, to communicate to his brother William, a well-known only child, that he too, father of two boys and a girl , will have George as his only son. And then point out to him that if he thinks that the diarchy would solve his existential problem, he’s very wrong. Just find out how things are going in San Marino and Andorra. And then, also in the diarchies , the third arrivals, if hotheads like him, would make a mess, saying that the two older brothers are “only children”.

Recalling the attack by an unleashed Pennacchi on the resigned cashier Salvini, on the problem of immigration, faced with the current situation of post offices, just to name one, with exhausted staff in the face of the growing number of immigrants who send families all or part of their basic income (The Truth) would perhaps be less aggressive. Perhaps. But from the systematic abandonment of extremist positions, described by slightly invented and many lived experiences, I think you would say that you don’t need to be political geniuses and great history scholars to understand that the blonde pleases does not realize that she is giving her contribution to push us every day more towards Third World war. And the empty Amadeus, who doesn’t know why he became the factotum of Sanremo? Neither he nor Vespa found Zelensky’s behavior unseemly when he solicited his invitation to the final evening of the Sanremo Festival. It is evident that the smiles and invitations of the Piaciona have made the combination of Sanremo frivolity and merriment with the increasingly tragic situation of a man who is destroying the country he says he loves so much seem completely normal to the crazy Ukrainian . Luckily the ovation that he was sure to receive will almost certainly be ruined by those who evidently don’t share the blonde’s smiles and invitations. But what could our government have done? Let’s be realistic! I share Prof Orsini’s suggestion: tell Zelensky “I’ll give you these other weapons or this other money, if you agree to find an opening to start a discussion, by agreeing, for example, to recognize the presence and rights of Ukrainian citizens who feel Russian rather than kill them!”

