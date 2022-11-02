Giorgia Meloni hostage of the strange Fascina-Salvini couple

In the platoon of 31 undersecretaries and 8 deputy ministers of the government of Giorgia Meloni, 45, were embarked 2 or 3 candidates trumpeted in the elections, 2 peons of Forza Italia, promoted thanks to the direct intervention of Donna Marta Fascina, 32, companion of grandfather Berlusconi, 86, and self-appointed deputy of a city, Marsala, where she had never been before. She even boarded her desk mate ..

What do amoral familism, incompetence and the complete underestimation of the judgments expressed by the voters with the speeches on competence and merit, a term added to the title of the Ministry of Education, right?

It is paradoxical that Giorgia Meloni, 45, self-defined “underdog” (the English term, which indicates an athlete, or a team, considered underdog by the forecasts, in the context of a sports competition), to complete her “ship” accepted the suggestions of a young lady, who plays, with leading roles, in the political theater. And it does so not as an “under dog”, nor thanks to its merits and sacrifices, but thanks to the advantages, the privileged positions, granted to Fascina Marta, 32, of Melito Porto Salvo, RC, only as a “favorite” of elderly father-boss of the Forza Italia family-company party.

In addition to Fascina, companion of the declining Lombard Sultan, Matteo Salvini, 49, rejoices, who imposed on Giorgia Meloni the appointment as undersecretary of a senator, Durigon, 51, who had the title of a park removed from Latina Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, a great anti-boss judge, on the right, as the premier.



