Marina Berlusconi thinks of a new party with Draghi and Letta, the move to “save” Mediaset’s accounts

It was certainly not a “routine” meeting that was held on Wednesday 11 September behind closed doors in his home in Milan between Navy Berlusconi in the company of Gianni Letta And Mario Draghi a few days after the presentation of the report on competitiveness in the EU by the same former Prime Minister.

There are those who have seen in this anomalous summit the start of the formation of a new movement. In short, a new party (centrist) linchpin of an unprecedented political plan that could overturn the current political-institutional framework, or at least make it more vulnerable the Meloni executive and, if necessary, destabilize it.

In this case, with the center Mediasetthere is a political issue related to business. Companies in the Berlusconi family have doubts about the stability of Prime Minister Meloni and the centre-right government. Hence the look around, not excluding anything, even the opening to the left, as already demonstrated by Tajani on issues that are anything but secondary such as ius scholae and as Marina Berlusconi’s own positions on civil rights suggest, which are much closer to the centre-left than to those of the centre-right.

Beyond these facts, which are not insignificant in any case, also because they tend to distance the Berlusconi party from the executive, there are the economic issues that could lead to Forza Italia outside the current majority and take new paths by blowing up the current political-institutional framework. By economic issues here we mean mainly the issues related to the business of Berlusconi & Co.first and foremost those with TVs at the centre.

Melons pushes for the reform of the public radio and television service which also aims at the privatization of a network and does not want, for fear of electoral boomerangs, the increase of Rai license feeopening up to the increase in advertising ceilings. These are not trivial matters. In particular, they are alarming signals for Mediaset which does not intend to lose its current levels of TV audience, and therefore business. In this context, Mediaset’s hostility towards Palazzo Chigi and its main tenant must be framed and politically translated.

What does it have to do with it? Dragons? It has a lot to do with it. The compliments on the former prime minister by Navy Berlusconi they come from far away, from the end of the Covid when Draghi, who took over at Palazzo Chigi Count 2 nine months earlier he had been seen as the savior of the country: “Draghi – as Marina told Corriere della Sera at the time – has given back the right weight to values ​​such as seriousness, authority, Europeanism. With him we have freed ourselves of many sorcerer’s apprentices and returned to the ethics of competence”.

All this in continuity with the same Knight who considered Dragons a number one, having first proposed him as governor of the Bank of Italy and then as president of the ECBup to voting confidence in his semi-technical executive presided from February 2021 to August 2022. Draghi was there, is there and will be there. And Melons he already sees his shadow looming.