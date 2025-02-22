“Trump will not move away from Europe.” This is the message transmitted by the Italian Prime … Europeans I know him, it is strong and effective, I bet we will show them that they are wrong. Some can see Europe, distant, loss, I tell them that it is not, “said the leader of Italy’s brothers.

Breaking the silence and the reluctance of the last days about the Ukraine War, the Italian Prime Minister has made its position clear. «Ukraine is a proud people who fight for freedom against a brutal aggressor«. These words have been interpreted as an attempt to distance themselves from the American president’s story about the Ukraine War. Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Zelenski to be responsible for the war. While the former US president has accused the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, of being responsible for the conflict, in fact rehabilitating Vladimir Putin, the Italian prime minister has made it clear that “Ukraine is the victim of an aggression.” Giorgia Meloni also highlighted the need for the United States and Europe to “advance to build a fair and lasting peace. With Trump we will never see the disaster lived in Afghanistan again ».

West does not exist without America and Europe

Significant was Meloni’s warning that the West does not exist without America and Europe. «The radical left wants to erase our history, undermine our identity, divide us by nationality, by gender, by ideology. But we will not let ourselves be divided because we are only strong when we are together. And if the West cannot exist without America, or rather, the Americas, thinking of the many patriots who fight for freedom in Central and South America, those countries would not exist without Europe either ».

Presented at the conservative convention as “the leader who is returning to Italy to the good path,” Giorgia Meloni praised the work of his government: “Propaganda said that a conservative government would isolate Italy, discouraged investors, would suppress freedom, but It was false. Italy is improving, employment reaches record levels, the economy is growing and the flow of immigrants has been reduced by 60%. We are increasing freedoms in all aspects of life in the country ».

The speech of the Italian Prime Minister in Washington had raised great interest. After rushing the events about the Ukraine War, with Trump’s insults to Zelenski, the Italian prime minister had remained silent, sailing between two waters: on the one hand, he made efforts to cultivate his links with US president Donald Trump and his Right arm, Elon Musk, with which he maintains a close friendship. He was the only important European leader invited by Trump to the ceremony of his inauguration. On the other hand, Meloni has always shown a firm support to the Ukrainian President Zelenski, harshly criticized by Trump, even calling him “dictator without elections” and “mediocre comic”,

Hence the expectation of Meloni’s words at the Washington Constructor Conference, to understand whether the Italian Prime On the contrary, he moved in a mediation framework between Ukraine and the US and especially between Europe and the US, as she intends, a very difficult scenario to reconcile with Trump’s usual statements against Zelenski and more favorable to Putin. After their message to the Washington Conservative Convention, analysts consider that Meloni is still determined to build that bridge between Washington and Brussels.

Follow Bardella’s example

Meloni’s intervention has not been exempt from controversy at the Washington conservative convention. It has occurred after the storm for the Nazi greeting of Steve Bannon, which was Trump’s strategist in his previous presidential mandate. Bannon’s controversial Nazi gesture motivated Jordan Bardella, president of the National Group (An, of the extreme right), the Marine Le Pen party, canceled his speech at the Washington Conservative Conference. Bannon’s controversial gesture turned the world. In Italy, the opposition asked Giorgia Meloni to follow the example of Bardella and annul his intervention. Elly Schleinleader of the Democratic Party, attacked the Prime Minister, calling her “Vasalla de Trump”, asking him to get rid of that fascist demonstration for the good of the country.

The next political steps of Giorgia Meloni on the international stage will be examined with magnifying glass. For example, there is already talk that the Italian Prime Minister will not participate on the 24th, the third anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, to the videoconference of the G7. Italy will be represented by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Officially, Meloni will be absent from agenda problems. But analysts argue that Meloni’s decision responds to his desire not to face Donald Trump at the G7 meeting. At the same time, he wins time to know how to position himself better at the new scenario that opens. In short, the leader of Italy’s brothers is still embarked on an acrobatics game: he cannot turn his back on Ukraine, because it would be to betray Zelenski. But neither does any kind of criticism of Trump for his attacks on the Ukrainian president. The opposition criticizes Meloni because he always wants to have his feet in two shoes, but now he must decide what part he is. In the end, Meloni will look at the interests of Italy, supporting any European initiative so as not to be isolated, but always maintaining a strong relationship with the United States, its traditional ally.