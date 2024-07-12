NATO, Meloni: “Air defense is the best way to avoid an escalation”

Georgia Melons speaks at the press conference after the summit Born which she considers “a success”. The Prime Minister does not hide the split within the majoritywith the leader of the League Matteo Salvini and deputy prime minister who has very different ideas than hers on the war in Ukraine. “To those who say – Meloni points out referring to Salvini – that if we continue to send weapons war is fueledI say that It depends on the weapons: anti-aircraft defense is the best way because allows the defense of civilian targets and avoid an escalation“. In the government there are different orientationshe admits, but, he points out, “the majority has always been compact and the Italian position is very clear throughout the world“, that is to say “support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression as long as necessary.”

At the end of the summit Born of Washington, the Prime Minister said she was satisfied with a summit that, with the decision to appoint a Special Representative for the Southern Flankhas demonstrated that “Italy is listened to by its allies”. This is a figure who will have to show a great attention for AfricaWhere “non-benevolent actors“continue to expand, “filling spaces that unfortunately we have left empty”, and for which “Italy obviously intends to present a candidacy”. After the summit, the Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyto which she will supply a Samp-T anti-aircraft defense system, an announcement she said she was “proud” of. Finally, a brief passage on Joe Biden, who Meloni claims to have “found it good” and to whom he acknowledges having organized a “great summit” from concrete results.