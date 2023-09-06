Melons and the magic circle. We are preparing for the battle for the manoeuvre: empty state coffers

Meloni’s hot autumn has now in fact begun, the return of the Apulian holidays has brought many problems to face on the table. The first and perhaps the biggest of all is related to financial maneuver waiting for the government state coffers are empty and it takes a lot of funds to deliver on campaign promises. But the risk of a maneuver it’s around the corner. The only certain thing, at the moment, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is that the party demands for the next budget maneuver they arrive at close to 40 billion of Euro. And that is too much. Even if, on the eve of the majority summit on the maneuver and twenty days after the update of the accounts which will form the basis for the next maneuver, the Economy Minister Giorgetti hasn’t yet a picture, not even approximatefrom the available resourcesat the moment there would be only 8.5 billion in cash.

To cause him stomach aches, in view of the Budget law, there is not only the Superbonuswhich weighs like a boulder, but also the fate of Pnrr. Two still undefined variables which are likely to have a huge impact on this year’s, next and future financial statements. Because of this Melons try to close ranksthe party and the government. The premier wants to give the executive a boost, as she said on Sunday at the Monza racetrack with the metaphor of the need to “run more”. To speed up dossiers, avoid parliamentary incidents e appease the electoral-flavoured ambitions of the parties.

