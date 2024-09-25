Meloni at the UN: “Artificial intelligence is a global alarm: without global governance the consequences will be devastating”

Georgia Melonsin his speech at New York at the annual UN assembly, uses very strong words against the reform that the United States is trying to carry out on the basic principles of the United Nations. The Italian Prime Minister criticizes the US modelwhich provides for the introduction of new permanent seats, whereas Italy wants the establishment of permanent regional seats with rotating members. “Italy is convinced that any revision of the operating architecture of the United Nationsstarting from the Security Council, – he says Melons – cannot ignore the principles of equality, democracy and representativeness. It would be a mistake to create new hierarchies, with new permanent seats. We are open to discussing the reform without any prejudice, but we want a reform that serves to to better represent everyone, not to better represent some“.

The new challenges imposed by a an increasingly complex and conflictual worldwith the Russian aggression against Ukraine which has questioned the principles of the UN Charter with the risk of a “domino effect”require – continues Meloni – “a paradigm shift” that is difficult to reconcile with a reform of the Security Council that provides the creation of “new hierarchies”. His speech covered the main scenarios of world conflicts and highlighted two themes that were at the heart of the Italian presidency of the G7: need for global governance on artificial intelligencewithout which there is a risk devastating consequences for the stability of democracies and for the world of work, and the Mattei Plan, which the Prime Minister has presented as an example of the “completely new model of cooperation” needed to relaunch a multilateralism that has entered into crisis.

Decided the call to “not turn your back on Ukraine and its right to defend itself”a right also recognized to Israel which is however called to “respect international law and protect civilians” and not to deny the Palestinians the right to their own State. “The imperative is to achieve, without further delay, a ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate release of Israeli hostages”, Meloni continued, “we can no longer witness tragedies like those of these days in the South and East of Lebanon, involving defenseless civilians, including many children”. And we cannot stand by and watch, she said, not even in the face of brutal repression of opposition in Venezuela“.