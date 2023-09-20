Meloni in New York, change of plans for the premier

Change of program in progress. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniaccording to what Adnkronos writes, did not participate in the Security Council on the Ukrainian crisis which saw the intervention of the president Volodymyr Zelenskythen released before the speech of the minister of Foreign Russian Lavrov. In Meloni’s place, the intervention of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani. The prime minister, it is explained by the same sources, will be involved in some bilateral meetings, hence the decision to delegate Tajani. According to what the Courier writes he won’t even go to the White House reception.

