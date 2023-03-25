The speech by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is literally depopulating on Twitter and on numerous Ukrainian Telegram groups, in which the House responds to the request of the honorable Scutellà (M5S) to stop the shipment of weapons to Ukraine: “You tell us ‘Stop ‘. I think he should tell Putin” warns Meloni. “If we stop (sending arms, ed), we allow the invasion of Ukraine”. The Prime Minister’s speech went viral on pro-Ukraine and anti-Putin social platforms, so much so that it was faithfully translated and subtitled as in this version.



02:01