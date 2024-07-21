Neither their friendship nor their professional cooperation had been damaged. This is how Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke on Saturday about her relationship with the old and new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – in a detailed interview with the Milan newspaper “Corriere della Sera”. Two days earlier, the 24 members of Meloni’s right-wing conservative party Brothers of Italy had voted unanimously against a second term for the German Christian Democrat in the Strasbourg parliament. For von der Leyen, the negative vote of Meloni’s party and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) family of parties led by Meloni ultimately played no role. The almost unanimous support of the Liberals and in particular the Greens – the two major losing groups in the European elections on 9 June – secured her re-election, regardless of the no votes from the ECR, which had been able to gain votes and seats.