Meloni delays in the Chamber, Giachetti attacks him: the arrogance of the famous politician against “series B” jobs

“I have been in this courtroom for several years, some say even too many, and it has never happened to me that the courtroom, convened at 9.30, was postponed to 9.50 due to the absence of the Prime Minister. IS like being treated like waitersis not just a problem of education but of institutional relations. Maybe some colleagues from the right will say that it’s the fault of the left because there was traffic“.

These are the words spoken in the Chamber by Action deputy – Italia Viva Roberto Giachetti towards Giorgia Meloniguilty of having arrived in 20 minutes late to the discussion on the European Council, which among other things is being held today.

The premier promptly apologized: “I was the one who asked the President to postpone the start of the debate in the House for a objective reason for traffic, I had not foreseen the one found this morning. I apologize to you and thank you for your patience.” And then, given that the buzz in the Chamber did not cease, he added: “I didn’t say it was Gualtieri’s fault, there was the traffic, after which everyone will draw his conclusions”.

The unfortunate exit of Jackets provoked the prompt reaction of the “room teacher”, Enrico Cameliowho said: “Dear Robert, apologize! It’s a lack of respect for the whole industry. If he talks like this about the waiters it is because he sees them as a figure to whom one can say and do anything, a sort of doormat. They think the waiter be a fallback work, because only university students do it, or those who want to supplement on weekends. But this is wrong because whoever becomes a manager can earn a lot”.

