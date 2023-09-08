Giorgia Meloni defends her partner Andrea Giambruno

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends her comrade Andrea Giambruno, who in recent days has ended up at the center of controversy for his statements on the sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano.

The conductor, in fact, during his transmission, Diary of the day, he said: “Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no kind of misunderstanding and no kind of stumbling block – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf you find it”.

When asked what she thought, the Prime Minister replied: “I think Andrea Giambruno hastily and assertively said something different from what was interpreted by most”.

“In those words I read a similar thing that my mother used to tell me when I was a girl: eyes open and head on shoulders. Unfortunately rapists exist, we must not let our guard down”.

“The concept is to try as much as possible to remain present to yourself, to do your best not to put yourself in a position to allow these animals to do what they would like to do. No justification for those who rape” adds the premier.

Meloni replies to a question about the words of his companion Giambruno: “He hastily said what my mother recommended to me before leaving the house […] Please don’t ask me questions like that again because a journalist doesn’t say on TV what his wife thinks” pic.twitter.com/wwDVX6p7Fe — The Great Scourge (@grande_scourge) September 7, 2023

Then, Giorgia Meloni attacks the journalists: “For months, whatever Andrea Giambruno says, I am called into question. How do you read the concept of freedom of the press? The way I see it, a journalist doesn’t say on TV what his wife thinks.

“I am not called into question for what a journalist says in the exercise of his profession and that journalist is not attacked any more than he would normally be attacked because he loves me” adds the prime minister.

“I ask you in the future not to ask me for more than what I declare on television. I don’t have to be the one to tell him what he has to say ”concludes the Prime Minister.