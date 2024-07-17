Hypothesis of abstention if Fitto is vice-president of the Commission

“I know very well the determination and ability of our president (Giorgia Meloni, ed.) I believe that he will not give any free votes”. This was stated by the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luke Cirianion Start on Sky Tg 24, about whether or not to support Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the EU Commission. “The ECR group’s vote and Italy’s role will be defended tooth and nail because we are the only stable government that emerged strong from the European elections, stronger than we were before. We are a great country and we ask to be respected: we are not asking for the center-right to be respected, but Italy’s role must be respected”, added Ciriani.

Ciriani confirms in fact what was written yesterday by Affaritaliani.it and that is that at the moment the vote of Fratelli d’Italia on the second appointment of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission “is more no than yes”. Even if negotiations are underway especially on the name of Raffaele Fitto Competition Commissioner, who if he were to also become Vice President of the Commission at that point FdI could switch from voting against to abstention or not participate in the vote. A delicate position for the Prime Minister caught between Antonio Tajani, Forza Italia and Ppe convinced to vote in favor, and Matteo Salvini, Lega and Patrioti, on the barricades also for having been excluded from the vice-presidencies of the EU Parliament. Instead one went to Ecr and this is a small opening. But the distances with von der Leyen remain enormous on many issues, starting with green policies.

“The hope is that Ursula von der Leyen can be elected President of the European Commission. Forza Italia will vote for the EPP candidate”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the final press conference of the G7 Trade in Villa San Giovanni. “Naturally the policies of the European Commission will have to be and will be different from those of the first years of the last European executive, especially on environmental issues”, added Tajani. Statements diametrically opposed to those Matthew Salvini who had even compared Ursula’s re-election to a “coup”.

