Healthcare, the effects of the cuts decided by the government. Regions in great difficulty

The government Melons has cut spending on healthcare, in particular the territorial one. It’s about 1.2 billion that had been promised to the Regions and which instead were sent elsewhere. This decision, however, sparked the wrath of the governors forced to give up new structures: in particular hospitals and community homes. The government – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – has not backtracked and the Regions that had asked for at least a formal commitment for the reintegration of the funds, are evaluating the use of Constitutional Court. “Appeal not excluded because it involves a cut: period”, says the regional health councilor of Emilia-Romagna Raffaele Donations, who is also the coordinator of the Health commission of the Conference of Regions. “Now – continues Donini -, we are forced to commit, with the construction sites already open, a portion of the resources that should have been allocated to investments in healthcare construction”.

The issue – continues Il Fatto – is intertwined with the construction of community homes and hospitals provided for by ministerial decree 77 of 2022 which reforms local medicine. With the remodulation of the Pnrr (which allocates a total of 15.63 billion to healthcare) a part of the structures, 586 to be exact, was diverted to the healthcare construction fund: not just community homes (414 out of 1,350 total) and hospitals (96 out of 400) but also the territorial operations centers (76 out of a total of 600), which serve to organize and connect health services. On that fund, managed by the Treasury, 10 billion are stuck. Most of the Regions have not activated even one territorial structure, nor have they started the activity of the operational centers.

Save the Lombardy, Emilia-RomagnaThe Piedmont and Veneto (the latter only for community hospitals) – reports Il Fatto – the majority of the Regions are still either at the starting point or far behind. Lombardy already has over 90 community houses active out of a total of 199, has created 36 territorial operational centres out of 101 planned and 17 hospitals of communities out of the 66 it must ensure. Emilia-Romagna, which already had community homes before the reform was approved, has 43 out of 85 and has 5 out of 45 territorial operational centres, while as regards community hospitals it has 5 out of 27. In Piedmont there are 38 community houses out of 82 planned, the Tuscany He has 6 out of 77.