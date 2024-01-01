If it had been a left-wing woman we are certain that the feminist media pillory would have started. But since she is a right-wing woman, everything is silent





Demagogic populism is a bad thing. It loses touch with reality and makes people hateful.

This is, for example, the case of the Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte, the man who stole the party from Beppe Grillo and Luigi Di Maio. The first did not recover very well, the second, in the shadow of the mosques.

Conte is also the man”multichromatic” who first led a right-wing government, i.e. the yellow-green, defining himself as the “people's advocate”, then he led the yellow-red left-wing one, which is not Mourinho's but rather the one with the Democratic Party, and finally supported the Mario Draghi's multichromatic government, then taking the pleasure of bringing it down to recover a few percentage points and making the right win, which sincerely thanked everyone's ancient ally.

But let's get to the last story.

As known, Giorgia Meloni he had a double influence, that is, first and then a relapse and then an annoying pathology, that is, the otolith due to the misalignment of certain perfidious pebbles that require the attention of an ear doctor.

In fact, these pebbles have to do with balance and those affected by them experience dizziness and dizziness which are not at all pleasant and the writer has had them once.

It is necessary to stay in bed and move as little as possible, to avoid falling, until a certain manual maneuver, aided by drugs, resolves the issue.

But it still takes time to recover and a lot of attention.

This has resulted in a couple of postponements of the crucial end-of-year press conference, which is now set for January 4th. This excited the “red” union of the Fnsi but above all Giuseppe Conte who has suffered yet another bad style lapse.

In a post he wrote:

“Have you seen Giorgia Meloni?”, accompanied by the photo of the Italian prime minister at the bar at night with Scholz and Macron in Brussels, in front of a beer in a hotel.

And then he starts with the usual joke:

“A German, a Frenchman and an Italian woman find themselves sitting at a table in a bar. It seems like the beginning of a joke. There are many based on this pattern. They usually end with our compatriot who – thanks to a stroke of ingenuity or a clever idea – manages to get the better of the others. Unfortunately, it didn't go that way in reality. Giorgia Meloni's European failure took place at that table.”

But appetite comes with eating and so the former prime minister continues:

“An incredible failure in the face of which Giorgia Meloni he didn't even have the courage to put his face to it, to say a word of explanation for the Italian citizens. She canceled the end-of-year press conference twice because she had the flu and only found time for a social video with the Christmas tree to wish us a happy birthday.”

Conte therefore blames Meloni for having fallen ill. We are using, even a little stupidly if you like, a biopolitics of the body that pillories a person who has fallen ill, like so many in this period, with the flu and has also had another disorder, the otolith for which cannot move.

Maybe he wanted it to leave his new home in EUR anyway and percolate up to Chigi to please the “people's lawyer”?

If it had been a left-wing woman we are certain that the feminist media pillory would have started. But since she is a right-wing woman, everything is silent.

The prime minister, for his part, did not respond to this latest provocation but rather made it known that he had finally spent a few days of rest, slept, recovered his energy and was finally able, after a long time, to see his loved ones also a couple of films, perhaps by the beloved Quentin Tarantino (by the way, have you seen how the blonde protagonist of Kill Bill, Beatrix Kiddodo you look like her?) with many regards to Conte.

