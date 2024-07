Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke out this Monday following the provisional results of the vote in France | Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated this Monday (1st) Marine Le Pen and her right-wing nationalist party, the National Regroupment (RN), on their victory in the first round of the French parliamentary elections and called for the disappearance of “old barriers between alternative left forces” in Europe.

“I have always wanted, also at a European level, for the old barriers between alternative forces on the left to disappear, and I believe that in France there are also advances in this direction,” commented the Italian right-wing leader, emphasizing that, “for the first time, Le Pen’s party had allies from the first round.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that, “for the first time, Republicans are also willing not to participate in the so-called ‘republican front’, in statements to the agency “Adn Kronos” to comment on the result of the legislative elections in France, with Marine Le’s party Pen and his allies above 33%.

Meloni, who congratulated RN and its allies for their “clear reaffirmation in the first round” and highlighted the high voter turnout as “positive”, also spoke about the second round.

“We are facing a very polarized scenario and, if you ask me if I prefer the left, in some cases quite extreme, or the right… Of course I prefer the right,” he said.

“I say this because I see something that is also happening in various ways in Italy: the constant attempt to demonize and corner people who don’t vote for the left. This is a trick to avoid confrontation over the essence of different political proposals. But it is a trick that fewer and fewer people are falling for. We saw it in Italy, we see it more and more in Europe and the West.”