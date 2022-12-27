Exchange of invitations between Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelensky, with the prime minister confirming to her Ukrainian counterpart her willingness to go to Kiev as soon as possible to bring Italy’s support to her ally in the war wanted by Russia and – in a telephone conversation – he asked him to come to Rome for a visit.

Beyond the trip he just made to the United States, to meet Joe Biden and speak to the US Congress in view of a new aid package for Ukraine, Zelensky has never left his country since last February 24, the day of the invasion .

During the talk, which follows the one that took place on 28 October, Meloni renewed the government’s full support for Kiev in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, recalling Italy’s commitment to restoring energy infrastructure and in the future reconstruction of the ‘Ukraine after the war is over.

The prime minister also reiterated her willingness to implement any useful action to arrive at a just peace for the attacked country. “I thanked Giorgia Meloni for her solidarity and support for Ukraine. I commended the Italian government’s allocation of an additional 10 million euros in aid,” Zelensky tweeted.

Among the news on the military level, there are assessments underway by Palazzo Chigi for a supply of air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian skies.

During the day, Kiev once again received the unconditional support also from the United States: “We will be at Ukraine’s side for as long as necessary. A harsh winter lies ahead for Ukrainians and we will work tirelessly with the G7 and other partners to repair, replace and defend Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the field one person was killed and others were injured following the shelling by the Russian army on the city of Oleshki, in the Kherson region. The mayor of the town, Yevhen Ryschuk, said the attack “broke the windows of the Zhytloselyshche skyscraper”, a civilian building.