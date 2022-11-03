Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has already encountered her first conflict with a community partner over immigration. Given her idea of ​​her freak, it was only a matter of a short time. The Government of Germany has demanded that of Italy to help “quickly” the more than 100 unaccompanied minors who are on board the ship of the NGO SOS Humanity, which is waiting for authorization to take 179 migrants and refugees rescued to port. Mediterranean. The humanity 1, which carries the German flag, has been waiting for days for the Italian authorities to decide whether to allow its entry into one of its ports. In the same situation are the Geo Barents Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the ocean viking, from SOS Mediterranee. In total, almost a thousand migrants. But Meloni has already warned that it is the countries of the flag that the ship carries that must be responsible for the rescued passengers.

Meloni’s opinion is similar to that held by his League partner, Matteo Salvini, during his turbulent period as interior minister. Basically, they only want to let in ships whose passage has been previously redistributed with community partners. The Italian Prime Minister has once again expressed her opinion in a book that has not yet been published (it will come out on November 4) and whose statements were collected three days ago, when the SOS Humanity I was already at sea. “We must remember what the law of the sea is, often invoked incorrectly. If one finds a ship in trouble at sea, you are obliged to save whoever is on board. But if it acts as a ferry between the African and Italian coasts to transport migrants, it is openly violating the law of the sea and international legislation, ”he pointed out for the book by journalist Bruno Vespa. “If an NGO ship also has a German flag, there are two options. Either Germany recognizes her and takes her over, or she becomes a pirate ship.”

The Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, this Wednesday during the oath of the undersecretaries of the new Government. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Meloni explains in this interview his plans, which go through promoting a development plan in Africa and, at the same time, encouraging those countries to prevent the departure of this type of boat. It is what she calls the Mattei plan (after the founder of the energy company ENI, which promoted development in those countries in exchange for exploiting their energy resources). Meloni also calls for the activation of Operation Sophia, born in 2015, which in its third phase provided for what she calls a “naval blockade”. A somewhat different way of seeing it in this section than her government partner, Matteo Salvini, who during his period as Minister of the Interior limited himself to closing Italian ports.

Competition in this area in Italy has been somewhat blurred. Salvini is the head of Transport and Infrastructure, which has power over the ports. A new Ministry of the Sea has been created, which also has a say in the matter. And Interior continues channeling the decrees that are related to security. Its current owner, Matteo Piantedosi, defended the same position this week. “We cannot bring migrants who are rescued at sea by foreign ships that operate without any kind of coordination with the authorities,” he said, according to the newspaper. Corriere della Sera. Piantedosi argued that migrants who arrive in the country after being rescued by these ships account for 16% of arrivals. “Italy will not abandon its duty to rescue people at sea, but European solidarity must become a reality,” he insisted.

arrivals double

In the central Mediterranean the same music continues to sound. Thousands of migrants leave Libya risking their lives in small boats to try to reach European soil. Despite the fact that the arrivals of migrants leaving Libya en route to Italy have doubled this year (from about 23,000 in 2021 to 40,000 so far in 2022, according to European sources), Giorgia Meloni has just renewed the controversial agreement that her predecessor Paolo Gentiloni signed in 2017 with the Libyan authorities to curb irregular immigration and has been harshly criticized by human rights NGOs, think tanks and even the United Nations. Meloni had until midnight on Wednesday to revoke the pact but, with her silence, the newly released leader once again makes clear its migratory line – and incidentally that of the EU – in the central Mediterranean for the next three years: that Libya be the one to control that migrants do not reach Italy.

The North African country is fundamental in the migration strategy of the EU, and Italy, a country with which it maintains strategic ties due to its colonial past, knows it. It is not only a place of transit for sub-Saharans who risk their lives in extremely poor boats – 15,200 have done so in the first six months of 2022, according to Frontex – to seek an opportunity in Europe, but it is also a country full of mafias to which migrants pay thousands of euros for a place on a boat. Libya is also a country of returns. Since 2016, more than 100,000 people have been intercepted on the high seas and returned to Libya with their subsequent internment in dubious detention centers, where they remain overcrowded and under unfortunate hygienic and health conditions for months.

Kouassi (not his real name) told Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that he spent three months in one of these detention centers with ankle shackles. “I have many scars. They beat us with wooden and metal bars. It was a prison in the desert, an unfinished house that we had been sold to. We were about ten in the room and there were several rooms. They took everything from us.” In an October 2021 report, the UN Human Rights Office stated that these practices carried out by Libya constituted “crimes against humanity”. These centers, according to the controversial agreement, are “under the exclusive control” of the Libyan Ministry of the Interior, despite the fact that they are financed with Italian and European Union funds, according to the agreement that has just been renewed.

The United Nations and NGOs such as MSF, Oxfam or Amnesty International, among others, believe that Libya is neither a port nor a safe place for migrants, and that the return policy carried out by the Maghreb country’s coastguards, thanks in part to to the legal framework provided by the agreement with Italy (the call Memorandum of UnderstandingMoUin its acronym in English) that Meloni has ratified must be broken immediately.

The agreement, signed in 2017 by Fayez Mustafá Serraj (representative of the Libyan Government of National Reconciliation, recognized by the UN) and the then Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni, consists of outsourcing migration management to Libya. In exchange, the Libyan coastguard and the immigration authorities of the African country receive education and training in addition to money – which in part comes from the European Fund for Africa – which is why the NGOs point to the EU as an accomplice in the tragedies in the Mediterranean. In fact, the Italian authorities have just approved the sending of 14 speedboats to the Libyan coastguard with the aim of monitoring the actions of the mafias and the departures of small boats on the central Mediterranean route, the deadliest in recent times where they have 18,841 people have died since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Another controversial point of the MoU is that it was created ad hoc a SAR zone (Search and Rescue, search and rescue) Libya and a MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Center) in Tripoli, things that did not exist before. In return, the MRCC in Rome, which previously coordinated all rescues with all ships of all types that were near a boat in distress in the vast Sicilian Channel area, left a vacuum that, prompted by this agreement, was filled by the Libyan MRCC.

Last week, the German NGO Sea Watch captured with the cameras of one of its surveillance planes how the Libyan coastguard intercepted a small boat with dozens of migrants on board in international waters – the organization claims they were in Maltese waters – and took them back to the Maghreb country. Surprised, the Libyan coastguard threatened Sea Watch: “If you don’t leave Libyan territory, we will shoot you with missiles.” When the NGO reported that they were actually in the waters of a community country, the Libyan coastguard responded by firing into the water, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by the organization itself.

Fifty NGOs met last week in the center of Rome to protest the continuation of this migratory pact between Rome and Tripoli that marked, marks, and will mark a clear migratory line in Europe: to train the Libyan coast guard and provide them with the power, means and legitimacy so that they, in their own way and form, but with community resources, prevent migrants and refugees from entering the waters of EU countries.

circular violence For Sara Prestrianni, an expert at EuroMed Rights, Libya is the clear winner of the migration pact. First, because with an agreement of this level, “certain international recognition is granted” to a totally broken country. And second, because Libya has seen how money circulates through the country: the migrants pay the mafias to go out in small boats to Europe while the Italian and European authorities inject money and provide material to the Libyan Government of Serraj so that they intercept, return and lock up migrants in detention centers in the North African country. And so over and over again. It is what critics of the pact call “circular violence.” According to the IOM, since this agreement came into force, 107,437 people have been intercepted – and returned to detention centers – by the Libyan Coast Guard.

