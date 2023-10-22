The controls at the border with Slovenia are not enough. Migrants still pass through the woods

Schengen has been suspended, but those who wanted to pass have already passed. La Stampa tells it, with a reportage on the border between Italy and Slovenia. “Others are still walking in those woods that the tobacconist in Basovizza (where there is another pass) calls the outlets of desperation, due to the clothes abandoned on kilometers and kilometers of paths”.

La Stampa continues: “At the bar in this town which is already Croatia, but is very close to the border with Slovenia, everyone raises their hands and says they know nothing. As if these human beings who emerge from the woods at night, lighting up streets and paths with the cell phone camera, they were ghosts that are rumored, but they cannot be seen in any other sliver of territory except between Trieste and Gorizia and Udine”. Many of those who arrive in Italy tell La Stampa: “If they stop us, they let us go. Many will arrive.”

Furthermore, the government also admits that the measure on the border with Slovenia risks not solving everything. Arrivals by land are more difficult to control than those by sea. In particular, “At our border with Slovenia we intercepted 7,000 people but many others could have passed in some way. It is a border that concerns a type of flow that aroused and arouses greater concern”. This was said by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, guest on Stasera Italia Weekend, live on Retequattro.

The concern is due “not only to this evident impossibility of intercepting everyone – he explained – but because it concerns a type of arrivals from places where there is some additional element of concern, for example from Bosnia, where it is known that there are some hub for the cultivation of radicalization phenomena, for hosting terrorist groups” It should also be said that “they have types of arrivals who benefit from visa exemption from entry into some countries. A series of elements – concluded the minister – which have made that the intelligence and police bodies have reported it to us as “a border” of greater sensitivity.

