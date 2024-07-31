(from correspondent Ileana Sciarra) “Concrete results from the mission in China” for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. From the flight that is taking her to Paris for the Olympics, the Prime Minister posts a long video on X of her ‘four days’ in the Asian colossus. “We have opened a new phase in our bilateral relations”, she assures, implying that she can overcome the ‘grudges’ linked to the farewell to the New Silk Road. For the Prime Minister, the pace is changing. Aiming to “open new spaces for our businesses” and removing “the obstacles to the entry of Italian products into the Chinese market”. It was, therefore, “a constructive and concrete journey that relaunches relationships with a fundamental interlocutor”.

The ‘thaw’ of dialogue, accompanied by a revitalization of commercial cooperation on the Rome-Shanghai route, could provide the government with the opportunity to act as a privileged interlocutor of the Dragon in Brussels, a message Meloni conveyed to President Xi Jinping in the long meeting at the Diaoyutai State House. A bilateral meeting that did not include the Italian press – only the Associated Press and Reuters were present at the so-called ‘pool spray’ – and which for this reason generated quite a bit of controversy. “Only a round table for images and photographs was planned and not the initial statements, we were taken aback too”, explains Palazzo Chigi.

Meanwhile, some signals seem to be arriving from Beijing, which in just over two weeks will see the first European duties on biodiesel come into force. The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry sees the Italian Prime Minister’s mission to China as an opportunity to “together counter de-coupling”While Hungary fully supports the visit and invites the EU not to argue, fresh from the heavy criticism leveled at Viktor Orban for his choice to go to Beijing immediately after assuming the six-month presidency of the Union. “We sincerely hope,” wrote Hungarian Foreign Minister Petere Szijjarto on Facebook, “that neither the European Union nor any EU member state leader will attack the Italian Prime Minister for his visit to Beijing,” because it is a positive signal “when the Prime Minister of a European G7 country and the Chinese President sit at the negotiating table. In the current extremely active international situation, only diplomatic channels and dialogue can be the solution,” says Szijjarto, who sees China as “an inevitably important partner.”

Meloni has chosen to close its first mission in the Asian giant in Shanghai, the nerve center of the economy and financea fundamental piece of the Chinese market for Italian companies that move their business in the Dragon. This morning, when it was late at night in Rome, the Prime Minister had the last institutional meeting on her agenda: she met the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of the municipality of Shanghai, Chen Jining, the man destined to climb to the top of the CCP.

The decision to split the mission in two, first Beijing and then Shanghai, is aimed at accelerating cooperation with China, just hours after the signing of the Three-Year Action Plan and the six agreements with which the Prime Minister aims to mend relations after the rift on the Silk Road. And Shanghai, a financial hub of global importance, considered the fashion capital of the East, can make the difference. Italian companies operating in China know that the city on the Huangpu River, the most populous in the Dragon with its 26 million inhabitants, is essential for doing business in the Asian Giant. The numbers reeled off in the meeting with Meloni from Jining say it all: “In Shanghai there are almost 1,200 Italian companies”. So much so that “the Shanghai-Italy trade represents almost 20% of the total trade between China and Italy”, remarked the representative of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Our goal,” Meloni reiterated, is “to strengthen cooperation between our actions – economic and commercial cooperation, cultural cooperation, scientific cooperation – and to do so with a view to rebalancing our relationships, helping and supporting Italian companies that have long since decided to invest in China and that, particularly in Shanghai, have contributed to the development of this extraordinary reality.” The Prime Minister then recalled the twinning between Milan and Shanghai dating back to 1979, confirming that she was “very satisfied” with the results achieved in the Chinese mission.

With the ‘restyling’ of the strategic plan dating back to 2004, Meloni wants to demonstrate that leaving the Silk Road will not harm cooperation with the Asian giant, but that more and better business can be done outside the BRI, see France and Germany. “The trade balance in 2022, when we arrived – Meloni remarked yesterday in the meeting with the press – produced a deficit for Italy of 41 billion euros, so evidently it didn’t work. I have always said that Italy should have left the Silk Road and that this would not have compromised relations with China”.

Whether she will be able to overcome the disappointment of Beijing, which with Italy has seen the only G7 country to have joined the Belt and Road Initiative exit, only time and the Rome-Bejing business will be able to tell. But the stop in Shanghai – where the prime minister visited the suggestive Bund and the old city dating back to the Ming dynasty – was a decisive move to make on the chessboard of the game with China.