“On Labor Day, the government chooses to work and give answers to those who legitimately aspire to change their position and we do it with a series of articulated measures, the most important of all is the cut in taxes on labour”: the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirms it in a video that appeared on social networks in which she comments on the approval of the Labor decree. Contrary to what was expected, there was no post-Cdm press conference, but the prime minister appeared on her own channels to claim the measure passed in the morning.

“We have freed up a 4 billion euro treasury thanks to the courage of some measures we had carried out and today we are allocating it to the most important tax cut in recent decades”, he says. “Let’s cut the wedge by 4 points – he explains – and this adds up to what we had already done in the budget law, we have a cut of 6 percentage points for those with incomes up to 35,000 euros and 7 points for incomes up to 25,000 euros . It is a choice of which I am deeply proud”.

On the merits of the text came the criticisms from the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein: “An unbearable provocation, it steals the future from the next generations and is a sentence condemning precariousness. There is talk of extending vouchers and liberalizing fixed-term contracts, it is the exact opposite of what is needed. The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini also attacked the form, accusing the government of wanting to steal the show from the unions on Workers’ Day: “An act of arrogance and offense”.