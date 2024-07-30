“We certainly we have been quite clear in raising the issue of “China’s support for Russiaput forward by NATO and the EU, “trying to reason together about what the interests of each are. I I think that China has no interest at this stage in supporting Russian industrial capacityeven if, as we know, it does not intervene directly, it is clear that this creates friction because we have written it in every possible and imaginable way and we have reiterated it”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a press briefing in Beijing before leaving for Shanghai.

“I hope that people realize that this nation can really play a decisive role,” he continued. “President Xi said yesterday that China always works for peaceful coexistence between peoples, so I would like to see steps taken in this direction.”

“Lebanon is a concern, many are aiming for escalation but Israel must not fall into the trap”

“I am very concerned about what is happening in Lebanon, about the risk of a regional escalationjust when it seemed that there could be some glimmers of hope and this is also an element that needs to be evaluated. Every time we seem to be a little closer to the hypothesis of a ceasefire, something happens. It means that there are various regional entities that are aiming for an escalation and that are always aiming to force Israel to react, I say this also to invite Israel not to fall into this trap”, Meloni then said.

“After that, clearly I am in contact with the Foreign Minister, I am in contact with the government, I am in contact with the Allies, we must continue to pass on messages of moderation in this phase. China can certainly be a very important interlocutor here too, you know of the solid relations that exist with Tehran, with Riyadh. Certainly – he remarked – in the work for the normalization of relations, particularly between Arab countries and Israel, China is a very important interlocutor”.

“Letter to von der Leyen was not against Commission, relations are not worsening”

“I do not see any negative repercussions for Italy, I do not believe that relations with the European Commission are worsening. The European Commission and I have discussed” the report on the rule of law “and moreover the letter that I sent is not a response to the European Commission or to a moment of friction with the European Commission, it is a shared reflection on the instrumentalization that has been made of a technical document in which I am obliged to point out that the critical accents are not from the European Commission”, the Prime Minister further stated.

In the report on the rule of law “the European Commission reports critical accents from some stakeholders: il Domani, il Fatto Quotidiano, Repubblica… However, the European Commission is not my direct interlocutor, but those who exploit that report which, among other things, does not say anything particularly new compared to previous years, this too would be worth remembering”.

The governance of Rai, he reiterated, “is defined by a 2015 law that the Renzi government made” and “they say that there is intimidation of the press because there are political figures who sue some journalists for defamation but I don’t think that in Italy there is a rule that says that if you have a journalist’s card, which I also have in my pocket, you can freely defame someone and say that if the political figures start a defamation lawsuit they are carrying out intimidation actions, it means not even having respect for the independence of judges”.

“For example, they are also taking into consideration – he remarks – some complaints that I made, I made them when I was in opposition, not when I was in government. I understand the attempt to exploit, that is, I know the attempt to seek external help by a left in Italy that is evidently very sorry not to be able to use, for example, the public service as if it were a party section, but on this I cannot help precisely because I believe in freedom of information and of the press”.