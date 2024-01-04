Pozzolo will end up in the mixed group, then it will be up to him to decide whether to resign from Parliament or not

All that's missing is the official announcement, which could arrive today during the Prime Minister's press conference, but the news is 99% certain: Giorgia Meloni he decided to kick out Brothers of Italy Emanuele Pozzolo. The deputy will not be suspended but expelled from the party and will thus end up in the mixed group. Then it will be up to him alone to decide whether to resign as a parliamentarian or not.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy is therefore ready to expel the deputy Pozzolo, accused of firing his gun on New Year's Eve, wounding one of the party participants at the Rosazza Pro Loco. Meanwhile, according to what we learn from investigative sources, the public prosecutor's office of the Republic of Biella the person in charge of the case could request a ballistics report to ascertain the dynamics of the shot that was fired from the parliamentarian's gun. A technical assessment – it is explained – which could contribute significantly to understanding the dynamics of the episode, especially in the event that the testimonies collected by the police immediately after the events and in the following hours present significant discrepancies.

The affected young man (son-in-law of an escort officer of Andrea Delmastro) has not yet filed a complaint, while there is controversy over the weapons that Pozzolo had in his house. We are then awaiting the results of the test on the Parma Ris gunpowder, which however does not have the clothes of the FdI deputy, denied by virtue of parliamentary immunity.

In view of the European elections, the Pozzolo case risks enormous damage Brothers of Italy and therefore a strong, clear, immediate, timely and decisive decision is needed. Hence the choice – barring any twists and turns – to remove Pozzolo from the party. Also and above all to avoid backlash at the polls and to face attacks from the opposition on the inadequacy of the ruling class of the Brothers of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

