May 1st, Meloni against Landini

“The words of the Cigl secretary Maurizio Landini on the Council of Ministers convened on May 1st to adopt provisions on work are incomprehensible. I would like to remind the Landini secretary that on May 1st there are many people who work, from waiters to doctors, from the police up to the technicians, who allow the concert in Piazza San Giovanni to take place”. It’s what he writes the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni replying to the general secretary of the CGIL who had spoken of the choice to convene the Council of Ministers on the Labor decree on May 1 as an “act of arrogance”. “If Landini really thinks that it is harmful to work on May 1st, then the triple should organize the concert on another day – objects the prime minister -. We do not think so and we respect the triple initiative, just as we ask for respect for our work”.

Labor Decree, Landini to the press: “olidarity for those who work on Sunday”

“I just wanted to express my solidarity with those who work on Sundays, like you”. The general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, told reporters as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the Labor decree.

Bombers, Cdm May Day is an act of propaganda

“It’s propaganda”. The leader of the Uil, Pier Paolo Bombardieri, after the reply of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Maurizio Landini, confirms the line against the Government’s choice to meet the Council of Ministers on May 1st. “In the method: there is a problem, the Government is summoning us tonight at 7 pm on a decree on which it will probably not be possible to make changes”, says the guest of ‘Mezz’ora in più’ on RaiTre. Perhaps – he adds – it is because “it is annoying that the narration” on May Day “is made only by the unions”: the Government “trying to go hand in hand. It is a legitimate act but it is an act of propaganda”.

